Himalaya Airlines repatriates Nepalese from Maldives and Sri Lanka

Private owned Himalaya Airlines repatriates 154 Nepali citizens those who were stranded at Sri Lanka and Maldives. Himalaya Airlines Airbus A320 ‘9N-ALW’ departed today’s morning for Colombo and landed there at 8:23 AM (local time of Sri Lanka). ‘9N-ALV’ inbound for Male, the Maldives from Colombo after carrying the Nepali citizens from Sri Lanka.

The aircraft (Flight Number H9 6732) is scheduled to land at Kathmandu at 19:50 Hrs (Local time) with 154 Nepali citizens stranded at Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Himalaya Airlines has issued a notice yesterday with a schedule of repatriation flight along with the price. Passengers have paid USD 380 for the one way CMB-MLE-KTM flight in which Rupsee Travel (Travel Agency) has been appointed by Himalaya Airlines to manage the flight. Likewise, next repatriation flight for Himalaya Airlines is for Dhaka, Bangladesh on 17th of June.

In the meanwhile, Next chartered flight for Himalaya Airlines Airbus A320 ‘9N-ALW’ flight No. H9 9871 is scheduled to land at Kathmandu from Changsha Huanghua International Airport at around 6:30 PM(local time)

