MIFCO to Open Fish Purchasing Center in Gdh. Thinadhoo

Maldives Industrial Fisheries Company (MIFCO) has been tasked to establish a fish purchasing centre in Gdh. Thinadhoo.

A ceremony was hosted to mark this event, graced by the Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture Zaha Waheed as the chief guest. CEO of MIFCO Ismail Fauzee, Thinadhoo Council members and MIFCO’s senior management staff were present at the ceremony as well.

During the ceremony, MIFCO unveiled the concept drawings of the centre as well as revealed the services offered by the fish purchasing centre. MIFCO highlights that establishing the centre would ease challenges faced to purchase and store fish.

MIFCO also reports that the storage facility has a capacity of 1000 metric tonnes and that Thinadhoo Council had promised to reserve land for the project on the island as well.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives