Maldivian Arranges Repatriation Flights to India and Sri Lanka

Maldivian has arranged repatriate flights to bring back Maldivians residing in India and Sri Lanka. They have arranged flights to Kochin and Colombo.

Maldivian has stated that flights are arranged for 5th and 6th April. Those who wish to return to the Maldives can send their passport copy, name, and address via Viber://pa/info?uri=flyq2.

Marketing Manager of Maldivian Moosa Waseem has also revealed that if the number of people requesting to come back increases, they will arrange more flights.

The government has also arranged to has also allowed care packages to be sent on board the Maldivian’s weekly cargo flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives