Maldives ratifies COVID-19 Special Provisions Bill

MALE, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) — Maldives President Ibrahim Solih has ratified a bill introducing guidelines against the COVID-19 pandemic, state media reported here Wednesday.

Solih ratified the COVID-19 Special Provisions Bill which introduces guidelines such as providing assistance to struggling families, temporary shelter to prevent homelessness and special leave policies for employees inconvenienced by travel restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill was passed in parliament on Sept. 6. The provisions of the law will be effective for 60 days after the country’s current state of public health emergency expires.

According to the Health Protection Agency (HPA), the country’s total COVID-19 case has hit 9,770 after 46 new infections were detected on Tuesday.

The Maldives has 1,340 active cases in the country’s 22 inhabited islands and 27 resorts. A total of 8,438 people have fully recovered from COVID-19, while 34 have died.

