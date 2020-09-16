Seaside Finolhu Maldives Ready to Open from Nov 1

After undergoing an extensive upgrade of its facilities, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is now ready to welcome guests once more from 1 November 2020. The resort is now a proud member of the exclusive Design Hotels portfolio.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to the tourism industry, Seaside Finolhu has seized on the unique opportunity presented by the global shutdown to complete both aesthetic and functional upgrades right across the resort. Overseen by the award-winning Muza Lab design studio, the bold new design concept unleashes a kaleidoscope of colours inspired by the vibrant natural hues of the island’s stunning flora, fauna, sunsets and seascapes.

Muza Lab’s co-founder Nathan Hutchins describes how “the changing colours, patterns and textures represent moments of discovery, wonder and delight.” The transformation is a key milestone for Finolhu as it successfully fulfils the requirements of embodying quality, style, and holistic hospitality concepts to earn its place as the first resort in the Maldives included in the prestigious Design Hotel’s international portfolio.

Combining dashes of traditional Maldivian culture with contemporary lifestyle convenience, the overall ambience of the resort is described as “barefoot chic” by Marc Reader, Seaside Finolhu’s General Manager. “It’s a design-driven balance between style and escapism,” he explains. “Here you can unwind in sublime comfort, with the pristine beauty of our secluded Maldivian paradise perfectly complemented by ultra-luxurious modernity.”

