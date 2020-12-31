Politics

Maldives president pledges to revive economy in 2021

13 hours ago
MALE, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) — Maldives President Ibrahim Solih pledged to revive the economy and revitalize the nation in a statement delivered to mark the New Year 2021 on Friday.

According to Solih, new development projects, including the decentralization of essential services, were top on the government agenda in the new year.

The government will reduce the island country’s dependency on the ailing tourism sector by developing agriculture and fisheries, he said.

Protecting the environment and the vulnerable groups of society will remain a policy objective, he added.

Solih also urged citizens to work in harmony towards the collective prosperity of the nation.

