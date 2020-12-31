Bikini Alert! Ananya Pandey’s sun kissed avatar will make you wanna race to Maldives on a vacay

Ananya Panday is definitely setting the temperatures soaring on Instagram amidst the chilly weather. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is welcoming the New Year by setting new hotness goals in her bikini. Sporting a trendy sunflower bikini, the actress is enjoying the blue waters in the Maldives.

Owing to the Covid19 travel restrictions, many celebrities are opting to enjoy the breezy and sunny weather of Maldives. Ananya Pandey is definitely one of them. The Student Of The Year 2 actress seems to be quite excited to welcome 2021 and shared this pic saying, “looking on the brighter side #Hello2021 @sunsiyamiruveli @makeplansholidays @sunsiyamresorts #IruVeli #MakePlansHolidays #Sunsiyam #SunsiyamResorts” taking time off and welcoming the New Year in a beachy style. The actress, of late, has been quite active on social media and has given many glimpses of her well-toned avatar to her Insta fam in the past.

Ananya Panday last featured on Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and the actress made a cameo in the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which features her mother Bhavna Panday.

