Maldives Police Service confiscates 5kg of heroin

Maldives Police Service, on Monday, intercepted 5.5 kilograms of heroin from a speedboat en route to Addu City from Thinadhoo, Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll.

According to Commissioner of Police Mohamed Hameed, the operation was conducted with assistance from Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) as well as intelligence teams based in Addu.

Six individuals were arrested in connection to drug trafficking attempt.

Under Maldivian law, drug trafficking is a serious criminal offence punishable by life imprisonment and carries a hefty fine in the range of MVR 100,000 (USD 6485) to MVR 1 million (USD 64,850).

