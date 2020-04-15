Maldives Good News For Super-yachts

The Maldives has announced an ease in lockdown restrictions starting from 29th June 2020.

“International airports will open in phases from 1st July 2020 for flights and tourist/ yacht arrivals. Per the current plan, the first phase will allow arrival to private jets and visiting tourists and yachts from June 1, 2020,” reports Mohamed Hameed, Asia Pacific Superyachts director in the Maldives. “There will be health guideline to follow until a vaccine is available and these releases may change at any time, depending on the situation and the virus spread in the community”, Hameed added.

As a convenient stop-over for yachts bound for either the Red Sea or en route via the Cape of Good Hope, the good news is that from April 2020 the fees to enter the Maldives have been substantially reduced, making this a viable stopover for all yachts crossing the Indian Ocean.

The Maldives, a small country in SE Asia made up of 26 atolls lies in a north/south chain in the Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean. It lies SW of Sri Lanka and India and approx. 620 miles from the Asian continent. Famous for its exotic atolls, rich green colours of the lush tropic jungle and gleaming white sands, the Maldives is a destination growing in popularity among luxury yacht visitors and charterers.

The exciting new Yacht Marina opened at the new CROSSROADS Maldives this year. The world-class lifestyle leisure and entertainment destination will welcome yachting visitors at the backend of Covid-19. The Yacht Marina @ CROSSROADS, set amongst the breathtakingly exotic Kaafu Atoll and Emboodhoo Lagoon, is perfectly positioned just a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport and the Maldives capital city of Malé, the most populous city in the Republic of Maldives.

At the enchanting centre of the Crossroads integrated leisure and lifestyle hub, the Yacht Marina @ CROSSROADS is the first and largest of its kind in the Maldives. The perfect locale to begin an exciting holiday experience. “The Yacht Marina offers an impressive 30 berth quay, complete with world-class facilities and exclusive concierge services, the ideal haven to weigh anchor”, reports Mohamed Hameed from the APS head office in Malé, “providing the excellent care and services needed by superyachts and expected by captains. Catering for vessels from 10 to 60 metres, this is the ultimate explorer’s paradise and a true waterfront township”.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News