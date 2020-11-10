Maldives’ Fish Exports Rose by 20 Percent in 2020

The level of Maldivian fish exports saw tremendous growth in 2020 compared to that of the previous year.

According to statistics released by the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA), fish exports increased by 20 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019. While 2019 saw the export of only 56421 metric tons of fish, the figure was 67703 metric tons in 2020.

2020 was a year marked by the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic, causing severe disruptions to global trade and business. Although the fisheries industry suffered as a result of movement restrictions and lockdowns, Maldivian fish exports in 2020 experienced growth due to the staggering level of exports during the month of December. In December alone, Maldives exported 14460 metric tons of fish.

One of the biggest export markets for Maldivian fish is Thailand. Additionally, Germany, India, UK and France are also significant export markets for Maldivian fish products.

