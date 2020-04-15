Maldives evacuates its 18 citizens stranded in Nepal

KATHMANDU, April 19: The Maldivian government on Sunday evacuated its 18 nationals stranded in Nepal due to nationwide lockdown being enforced owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

An aircraft of Nepal Airlines departed for Bangladesh on Sunday, carrying the citizens of Maldives. The narrow body A320 aeroplane flew to Dhaka from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), the only international airport in the country.

Devendra KC, the general manager of the national flag carrier, said that the Maldivian government chartered the flight to rescue its citizens.

The aircraft will return later today. The Maldivian government has chartered another aircraft to repatriate them.

