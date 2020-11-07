Local Island Tourism is Back in Thulusdhoo with First Guests After Reopening!

Local island tourism is back at Thulusdhoo! The island has welcomed the very first guests since the reopening. The Minister of Tourism Dr. Abdulla Mausoom and Canopus Retreat Thulusdhoo owners joined the reopening ceremony held at Thulusdhoo on 7th November 2020.

Over 20 guesthouses in Thulusdhoo worked alongside the island council, the health centre and other institutions to prepare the island for reopening.

Thulusdhoo island is just 30 minutes from Velana International Airport and is one of the most popular islands for surfers. The first guests who arrived were surfers from Israel.

While guesthouses were permitted to reopened from 15th October 2020, Maldives opened borders to all nationalities from 15th July 2020. All visitors are granted a 30-day free on-arrival visa with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

The Maldives has also extended ‘Split Stay’ for all types of tourist accommodation facilities, allowing tourists to split their stay between resort, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboard boats, with prior approval as per split-stay procedure and guideline by the Ministry of Tourism.

While there is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, tourists travelling to the Maldives are required to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

The negative PCR test result must be attached while completing Traveler Health Declaration form, which has to be submitted online via IMUGA (www.imuga.immigration.gov.mv), by all arriving passengers before arrival (but not exceeding 24 hours before arrival time).

Source URL: Corporate Maldives