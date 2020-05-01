Kandima Maldives Donates Medical and Protective Equipment

Kandima Maldives has donated medical supplies and protective equipment to assist Maldives in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Kandima Maldives has donated 2 ventilators, 2,500 PCR test kits, 850 PPE overalls, 4,000 KN95 masks, and 20,000 medical face masks.

Medical supplies and protective equipment were handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Kandima Maldives is a five-star resort with the first-class infrastructure and has one of the largest pools in the Maldives. The five-star resort is located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu Atoll.

