Holiday without tourists at these private islands in the Maldives

You can now live out your days of social isolation in complete paradise by buying out – or hiring – entire private islands in the Maldives.

While away your days at a selection of tropical islands that are offering exclusive opportunities for guests to hire the pristine destinations – meaning you wouldn’t have to share the serene location with anyone else.

Niyama Private Islands Maldives, Naladhu Private Island Maldives, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort are opening their doors to intimate groups who desire exclusivity and splendid accommodation.

What is an island buyout? Perfect for those looking for their own space, people can hire an entire resort and experience it fully on their own terms.

With the Dhaalu Airport now open to private jets, the picturesque oasis is at your fingertips.

“The islands are a luxurious hideaway of poetic beauty – white sands, coconut palms, the jewel-toned colours of the Indian Ocean,” the statement reads. “Your time on the islands – utterly bespoke and timeless.”

Ultimate exclusivity

For superb privacy, Niyama Private Islands Maldives is the crowning jewel of exclusivity.

The luxury resort consists of two quaint islands themed Chill and Play, which blends the serenity of a world-class spa with an adrenaline seeker’s dream of adventurous water sports.

The indulgent getaway is customised based on your requirements and preferences. Starting from US$40,000 per night, guests can opt for the ‘30 villas for 65 adults’ package, which includes full board.

Watching a movie under the stars on your private beach, enjoying lunch at the esteemed underwater restaurant Subsix (pictured), dolphin excursions, a team of dedicated butlers and a choice of Beach Pool Villas or Water Pool Villas are among the exquisite offerings.

And it may just be one of the safest places on Earth – Niyama has had no cases of COVID-19.

Intimate retreat

Across the warm azure waters from Niyama is Naladhu Private Islands Maldives, which is also welcoming intimate groups of guests.

“The island promises extraordinary getaways for the jet-set elite,” the statement explains. “Naladhu is home to 20 elegant and spacious private houses fronting the blue waters of the Indian Ocean.”

From the Living Room’s beachfront dining looking out to the blue lagoon to the island’s splendid yacht Nirvana, every space is yours.

Each of the 20 villas has a private pool and personal butler service in addition to the 24-hour resort doctor to allow for peace of mind.

You can take over the island with up to 50 of your closest friends and family for a minimum of three nights from US$35,000 per night – and it will truly be worth your while.

Adults-only island

For those seeking a children-free affair, then Anantara Veli Resort is the peaceful adults-only island for you.

Guests are invited into a sanctuary of tropical beauty where 67 overwater and ocean bungalows await.

Infused with a relaxed island style, each bungalow creates a haven with mesmerising ocean views.

Treat your tastebuds to culinary delights at the signature concept Dining by Design; stay grounded with sunrise yoga or experience wellness journeys including a Cocoon Medi-Spa treatment.

From US$70,000 per night (minimum three nights) the pristine lagoon in the South Malé Atoll could be all yours.

Spacious serenity

For those seeking a little more space, Anantara Dhigu Resort is the only place to be.

Home to 110 luxury suites and overwater villas, the unspoiled paradise flaunts barefoot elegance.

Surrounded by the turquoise lagoon, the opportunities for indulgence are endless. From the divine overwater spa where you can relax with the soothing sight of tropical fish swimming below, to the extensive choice of water sports, there is something for everyone.

Available all year round, you can reserve the island resort for a minimum of three nights starting from US$100,000 per night.

We explored the best of the islands last year, finding out what it’s really like to visit the Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :