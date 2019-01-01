GEC PR retained as UK representatives of Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation gor 4th consecutive year

Following a competitive pitch process earlier this year, Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC), the national tourism office responsible for the promotion of the Maldives, has once again appointed travel specialists GEC PR as the UK representatives for the destination.

GEC PR has represented the Maldives for over three years in the UK and will continue to promote the Maldives as a preferred holiday destination to the UK market through PR, marketing and sales activity under the slogan ‘Sunny Side Of Life’.

Mr Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of MMPRC said, “The UK is one of our most important tourism markets and we are looking forward to continuing our close working relationship with the GEC PR team, to promote the Maldives as a safe and popular holiday destination for UK visitors.”

Sarah Salord, Director at GEC PR and Maldives account lead said, “It has been a huge privilege for the GEC PR team to represent the Maldives for several years. Throughout this time, we have seen UK visitor figures grow and tourism infrastructure expand and develop across the country. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, we are hopeful for the future of Maldives tourism and look forward to helping MMPRC rebuild tourism to the Maldives that works for the country and partners within this new travel environment.”

The appointment comes at an exciting time for the destination having officially re-opened its borders on 15th July following four months of closure. The Maldives also announced the launch of a new campaign ‘Rediscover Maldives…the sunny side of life’ on the same day, which will carry on throughout 2020 with the aim of welcoming visitors back to the country and reassuring UK tourists that the Maldives remains a safe and secure destination to travel to.

The UK market is one of the leading markets for the Maldives in terms of arrivals with a total of 125,199 visitors from the UK arriving in the Maldives during 2019. This year, in line with the current tourism climate H.E President Solih has announced a target of 850,000 visitors by the end of 2020.

