Finance Ministry Provides Income Support for 1450 People

Finance Ministry has revealed 1,450 people have been provided financial support via the income support program after their employment took formations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry stated that MVR 5.8 million has been disbursed to 1,450 people. No further information was disclosed regarding this matter.

The income support allowance program provides income support allowance for the months of April, May, and June for those whose employment has been affected by the pandemic. Principles of the program state only those who lost their jobs, those who had a significant pay cut, as well as those who were forced on no-pay leaves along with freelancers will be eligible for the allowance.

It also makes a note on those who have been suspended and are on no-pay leave, as they will receive an allowance of MVR 5,000. For those who had a pay cut, if their salary is below MVR 5000, the amount they receive now will be deducted from MVR 5,000 with the remainder being their allowance.

In addition to this, freelancers with no income during this period will receive the MVR 5,000 allowance.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives