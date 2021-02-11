Exim Bank to provide $400 million for Maldives project

(Exim Bank) will provide $400 million to the Maldives to fund Greater Male Connectivity Project, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. The agreement under the line of credit is effective January 28, 2021. The terminal utilisation period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project, it added.

The 6.7 km Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) will be the largest civilian infrastructure project in the Maldives, connecting Male with three neighbouring islands — Villingili, Gulhifahu and Thilafushi.

