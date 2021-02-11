Green Globe Gold Awarded to Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

Green Globe Gold status has been awarded to Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon to commemorate five consecutive years of certification.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a quaint six hectares island paradise at the edge of the largest of the 22 natural atolls in the Maldives.

Green Globe Gold status has been awarded to Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon to commemorate five consecutive years of certification.

Island innovation is at the forefront of sustainable planning at this beautiful resort culminating in a number of notable green initiatives.

Plastic Reduction Initiatives

Maldivian resorts have been pushed to come up with their own creative solutions in achieving zero plastic targets by 2023. As part of its Save Ocean From Plastics campaign, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has replaced its plastic garbage bags for large bins with a washable and reusable garbage bag. In addition, plastic guest laundry bags have been replaced with handmade paper bags made from old Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Magazines. A colourful solution for an urgent and serious problem.

Single-use plastic (SUP) bottles were also in the resort’s’ sights. In March 2020, 1.5 Litre PET Bottles were replaced with refillable water flagons while 500 ml bottles were replaced with customized reusable drinking bottles that were gifted to guests upon check-in.

The results in reducing overall plastic waste were substantial. Within the 2019/20 period, the resort diverted a total amount of 915.86 kg of plastic waste from landfill and marine environments. A detailed breakdown provides more information on exact figures.

•Total reduction in large plastic garbage bags from November 2019 to March 2020 was 17,450 bags X 0.044 kg per bag = 767.80kg

• The total reduction in plastic laundry bags for the same period was 2300 bags X 0.010 kg per bag = 23 kg

• Total reduction in plastic 1.5-litre water bottles in March 2020 was 3573 bottles X 0.035 kg per bottle=125.06 kg

Reducing Carbon Footprint – Solar Power System

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has invested in infrastructure that can harness solar energy as an affordable and clean energy source. A total of 428 solar panels have been installed on rooftops generating a total capacity of 150 kW. In the last financial year 2019/20, 192 008 kWh of solar energy was generated at the solar plant. That is a saving of 59,280 litres of diesel fuel, a reduction in carbon emissions of 156, 499 kg of CO2 and a financial saving of USD $29,640.

For further information about sustainability at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon please see www.cinnamonhotels.com

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News