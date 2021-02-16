Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA partners with Dubai’s Genovic Boutiques

The five-star hotel aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle East

Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA have partnered with the hotel management and consulting company Genovic Boutiques. Genovic Boutiques, based in Dubai, will represent the five-star hotel across the Middle East, particularly in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

Simone Scarapicchia, chief marketing officer at Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA, said: “We are thrilled to start working with Genovic Boutiques to strengthen our presence in the Middle East region, where we can already count on a solid base of loyal guests. We will work closely with the Dubai team to reach our sales targets for Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA, while also promoting the brand Emerald Collection and the upcoming Emerald Zanzibar Resort & SPA, due to open in 2022.”

Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA is located on the Raa Atoll, Maldives – it is on 20 hectares of a private island, surrounded by 100 hectares of a coral reef and is in walking distance of the 1.7km unspoiled beach. The hotel was also the first in the Maldives to achieve the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation for its stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in October 2020.

