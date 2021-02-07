Maldives foreign minister arrives on Monday

Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh and Maldives will have a meeting on February 9 to discuss bilateral relations

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid is scheduled to pay an official visit in Bangladesh from Monday to Thursday upon the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.

During the visit, the two foreign ministers will have a bilateral meeting on February 9 to discuss issues of mutual interest, covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations, a press release said on Sunday.

After the meeting, Shahid and Momen will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy and the Foreign Service Institute of Maldives.

Shahid is also expected to pay courtesy calls on President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the press release added.

According to foreign ministry sources, Bangladesh and Maldives share an excellent bilateral relation which has been strengthened over the years while around 80,000 Bangladeshi expatriate workers are currently working in the Maldives.

