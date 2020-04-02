DhiraaguPay offers Extra Credit, Discounts and Cashbacks to customers

Dhiraagu has announced more incentives on DhiraaguPay in order to encourage the use of digital payments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a time like this, where extra precautionary measures are crucial, it is safer to opt for digital wallets and make payments online. As part of its efforts to encourage customers to use digital payments, they have offered a 20% extra credit for Mobile Prepaid Customers and 5% discount on monthly rentals of Monthly Subscription plans.

Mobile Prepaid Customers who use DhiraaguPay for reloads will be awarded 20% Extra Credit. Customers can reload between MVR 8 up to MVR 500 per day. The offer will be valid from 1 April to 30 June 2020.

Dhiraagu will be awarding a 5% discount on all customers’ Monthly Rentals for subscription plans such as Mobile Postpaid, Home Fixed Broadband, and DhiraaguTV paid via DhiraaguPay starting next month’s bill. The offer will be valid from 1 April to 30 June 2020.

For Mobile Postpaid, Home Fixed Broadband and DhiraaguTV bill payments made using DhiraaguPay, a 5% discount will be applicable on the monthly rental of the following month’s bill. The offer will be valid from 1 April to 30 June 2020.

DhiraaguPay customers will also be entitled to receive MVR 50 cashback for four weeks effective from 1 April 2020. To be eligible, customers will have to complete at least 5 DhiraaguPay transactions during the week with a minimum value of MVR 50 spent on each transaction. The cashback value of MVR 50 will be automatically credited to the customers’ e-wallet during the following week.

During the past week, Dhiraagu has waived off merchant fees on all digital transactions for this period for existing merchants and for new merchants joining DhiraaguPay.

Currently, there are over 260 registered merchants including restaurants, shops, salons, hospitals and clinics who are accepting this service. All Dhiraagu mobile customers and customers on any other local network will be eligible to use this service to pay bills, making purchases and transfer cash seamlessly.

Dhiraagu will be working with the government and HPA in its efforts to contain the virus.

