Dhiraagu Introduces Reload Methods Via Digital Platforms

Easy reload methods via different digital platforms have been introduced by Dhiraagu to help customers facing difficulties in reloading their phones during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhiraagu has made a reload function available in Dhiraagu Mobile App. Dhiraagu prepaid customers can reload easily through the “Easy TopUp” feature in Dhiraagu App.

Dhiraagu has also made the “Easy TopUp” feature available on its website, hence customers can reload from its website as well.

In addition to that, Dhiraagu prepaid customers can now reload from Dhiraagu Pay as well. Prepaid customers can reload by clicking the “Reload my Phone” or “Reload Another” option in Dhiraagu Pay App.

Customers who reload via Dhiraagu Pay will receive 20% extra credit. The 20% extra credit promotion will be valid until 30th June 2020.

Dhiraagu advises its Prepaid customers to reload via digital platforms instead of stores during the lockdown.

