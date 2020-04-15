COVID-19 Updates for 27th May

Maldives has confirmed 1,438 cases of COVID-19, with 197 recoveries and 5 fatalities.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19

Announcements by HPA

Additional 43 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Maldives.

Bangladeshi who was declared deceased on arrival to IGMH tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID hospital to begin operations in June, Mabrook has said.

30 samples taken from Hulhumale’ jail have tested negative for COVID-19.

Over 2800 stores have been issued permits to continue services amid lockdown.

Sports activities resume in islands.

200 Bangladeshis have been repatriated.

Over 2000 Maldivians that were stranded in Male’ have been placed in quarantine.

KMITL donated 10 mini ventilators to the Maldives.

5000 additional test kits have been donated by WHO to the Maldives.

Dubai eases lockdown restrictions

Cinemas, gyms, educational institutes, and entertainment attractions have been allowed to reopen in Dubai.

New Zealand expects safe travel plan with Australia by June

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expecting a draft blueprint for resuming travel between the two countries will be ready by early June.

Singapore sets up vending machines for masks

Singapore has set up vending machines at community centres around the island to dispense free, reusable face masks.

