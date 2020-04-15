COVID-19 Updates For 20th May

Maldives has reported 1,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,048 active cases, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19

Announcements by HPA

Additional 43 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by HPA.

99 out of the 105 senior citizens tested negative for COVID-19, Mabrook revealed.

146 random samples taken in K. Himmafushi came back negative.

Anti-body testing to begin in the Maldives, according to authorities.

830 individuals who wished to return to their islands have been placed in quarantine.

Health authorities to use buggies to speed up sample collection in Male’ city.

MNU to resume online classes on May 31.

MNU’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohamed Shareef stated that the university is planned to resume online classes from 31st May onwards.

He further stated that MNU is no stranger to remote education or internet-based education as MNU began remote education around 22 years ago. Hence, the university is not expecting any major challenges in holding online classes.

Police begin training exercises to use Taser guns

Conducted Electrical Weapon (CEW) can only be issued to those officers who have undergone a specific training on handling and use of the weapon. In this training, the participants will be shot at to give a firsthand experience of the shock of the weapon. Getting 👉🏽 the third time pic.twitter.com/8tFlPi4N0p — Phairoosch, PhD (@fairoosh) May 19, 2020

Maldives Police Service has begun training exercises for officers to use taser guns during operations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdulla Phairoosch stated that taser guns will only be issued to officers who have undergone specific training on handling and use if the weapon.

The global number of cases surpass 4.9 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

While the global death toll stands at 323,345, nearly 1.7 million people have recovered from the disease.

Cambridge University moves lectures online until summer 2021

Cambridge University has become the first university to announce measures for the full 2020-2021 academic year, saying that it will move all lectures online.

Brazil reports record daily death toll

Brazil’s daily death toll from the COVID-19 reached a record 1,179 on 19th May.

According to the Health Ministry, the highest daily toll before that had been on May 12 when 881 people died.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives