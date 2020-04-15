COVID-19 Updates For 13th May

The total number of confirmed cases in the Maldives as reached 901, with 869 active cases, 32 recoveries, and 3 fatalities.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19

Announcements by HPA

7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Maldives. All new cases are employees of Maldives Gas and contacts of the previous positive cases from the company.

HPA has confirmed that the first positive case from Uligan has fully recovered.

N95 masks can be used more than once, Dr Afzal confirmed during a press briefing.

All the random samples taken from WAMCO employees were tested negative.

More than 40 of MNDF officials are included among the patients who tested positive for Covid-19

The Maldives to begin random sample testing of senior residents.

Sh. Goidhoo residents gift fresh fish to all houses of Sh. Narudhoo.

Sh. Goidhoo youth took the initiative to gift fresh fish to all houses of Narudhoo as the island is in lockdown and due to which there is a shortage in the availability of fresh fish to the island.

Goidhoo Council Member Ahmed Nizam has stated that they have distributed two kilos per household to avoid discrimination towards any households.

Saudi Arabia to enforce lockdown in Eid

A full lockdown will be imposed from May 23 to 27 following the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, said the Interior Ministry.

Dubai reopens parks and hotel beaches

Public parks are now open for groups of up to five people, Tram and ferry services also resumed and groups of up to five can now practice recreational activities in open areas

However, mosques, cinemas, public beaches, and nightclubs remain closed.

UK economy shrinks 5.8 per cent in March

Britain’s economy shrank by a record 5.8 per cent in March from February as the COVID-19 pandemic crisis escalated and the government ordered a shutdown of much of the country.

Twitter says staff can work from home ‘forever’ if they want.

Twitter says that its staff can work from home “forever” if they are in a role and situation that allows them to do so.

