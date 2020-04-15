COVID-19 Updates For 11th May

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 835 in Maldives, with 802 active cases, 30 recoveries, and 3 fatalities.

Here are the latest updates of COVID-19

Announcements by HPA

Additional 70 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Maldives. The new cases involve a 4-year old and 12 employees of ADK hospital.

The first two patients tested for COVID-19 in Male’ city have recovered.

HPA has revealed that 67 individuals were fined for violating Male’ lockdown protocols.

Hulhumale’ quarantine facility will be completed in the upcoming 2 weeks, according to Mabrook.

National Airline Carrier “Maldivian” will repatriate 234 locals stranded in 16 Indian cities.

They are being repatriated from 16 Indian cities; Punjab, Calcutta, Gurugram, Rishikesh, New Delhi, Velloor, Chennai, Trivandrum and Cochin, Bangalore, Pune, Goa, Jamnagar, Ezhimala, Wellington and Pachmarhi.

Foreign Ministry has stated that the flights will only land in two of the cities – New Delhi and Trivandrum and Maldivian Consulate in Trivandrum is assisting in transporting Maldivians in other areas.

An Indian military ship with 580 metric tons of essential food supplies will arrive in Maldives on May 12th.

Essential food items to be supplied by India include Parboiled Rice: 200 tons, Wheat Flour: 140 tons, Sugar: 80 tons, Yellow Dal: 120 tons, Onions: 26 tons, and Potatoes: 14 tons.

The aid is part of India’s Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) doctrine.

India to ‘gradually’ restart rail operations in lockdown easing

One of the world’s largest train networks will “gradually” restart operations from Tuesday as India eases its six-week coronavirus lockdown.

New Zealand to ease nearly all restrictions

New Zealand will allow restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and shopping centers to reopen, as well as travel within the country to resume from Thursday as it eases most of the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Tunisia reports zero new cases for the first time since March

Tunisia reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday for the first time since March.

Facebook and Google extend working from home Until 2021

Both Google and Facebook have said that they will let most employees work from home through the end of 2020, while they also set timelines for gradually reopening corporate offices.

