COVID-19 Update For 3rd May

There has been a total of 527 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 18 recoveries and 1 fatality so far in Maldives.

Announcements by HPA

Additional 8 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maldives. This includes 3 Bangladeshis and 5 Maldivians.

One more patient recovers from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 18.

HPA has announced that all expatriate workers with high risk of infection in Male’ area will be quarantined. So far 109 expatriate workers have been transferred to Gulhi Falhu quarantine facility.

STO Supermarket closed after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

An employee of State Trading Organization STO’s Supermarket has tested positive and the store has been closed. In addition to that STO storage facility on Ameenee Magu of Male’ has also been closed and the COSTO labor quarter has been placed under monitoring.

Red Crescent opens fund to aid expatriate workers

Maldivian Red Crescent (MRC), announced it had set up a fund to assist expatriate workers struggling amid the COVID-19. MRC president Ali Nasheed has said MRC had received MVR 190,000 in the three short days since it opened the fund. MRC’s efforts to aid migrant workers include providing meals and staple food to expatriate workers.

Parliament’s Committee on Economic Affairs has proposed to fine businesses mistreating employees.

The committee on Economic Affairs has suggested fining businesses who mistreat its employees after obtaining the government’s economic relief packages. The government has announced to release a stimulus package of MVR 2.5 billion to assist businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Spain’s daily COVID-19 death falls after weeks

The health ministry of Spain has said that Spain’s death toll rose by 164 to 25,264 on Sunday, which is the lowest one-day increase since March 18. Spain’s confirmed cases of the virus have risen to 217,466 from 216,582.

Vietnam reports its first case after 9 days.

Vietnam reported its first new COVID-19 in nine days. The health ministry has stated that the new case is of a British oil expert who was quarantined on arrival. Vietnam has reported a total of 271 COVID-19 cases with o fatalities.

Iran to reopen some mosques as lockdown eases.

Mosques across 132 Iranian counties will reopen on Monday after being shuttered since early March. President Hassan Rouhani said maintaining social distancing is more important than collective prayer, arguing that Islam considers safety obligatory while praying in mosques is only recommended.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives