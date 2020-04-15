Govt completes Gulhifalhu quarantine facility with 665 beds

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Maldives, in collaboration with Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), completed the construction of a quarantine facility in Gulhifalhu, Kaafu Atoll, with a capacity of 665 beds, on Sunday.

We have handed over the accommodation and storage facility we developed on the 100k sqft land plot I-1 at K. Gulhifalhu to @NDMAmv to increase the isolation capacity amid the #Covid19 outbreak in the country. pic.twitter.com/3jarwRtEIw — MTCC Plc (@MTCCPlc) May 3, 2020

Additional work to covert the facility to accommodate 600 plus pax was carried out by @MNDFmv along with our staff within 9 days. pic.twitter.com/38M9IvaBTo — MTCC Plc (@MTCCPlc) May 3, 2020

The quarantine facility, with a bed capacity of 665, developed at Gulheefalhu by MNDF, in collaboration with MTCC & other agencies, has been completed. Insha Allah, this will enhance the capacity to quarantine high risk persons & control the community spread of COVID19.@NDMAmv pic.twitter.com/kZvAmk4YxD — Chief of Defence Force MG.Abdulla Shamaal (@CDFofMNDF) May 3, 2020

Chief of Defence Force Major General Abdulla Shamaal further noted the government’s desire to enhance its capacity to quarantine high-risk individuals and further curb the community spread of COVID-19 within the country.

The Gulhifalhu Quarantine Facility is the ninth such facility established in the Maldives, in addition to the Hulhule’ Quarantine Facility, Fun Island Quarantine Facility, Biyadhoo Quarantine Facility, Kuda Bandos Quarantine Facility, Velidhoo Isolation Facility, Holiday Island Resort Quarantine Facility, Dhiggiri Quarantine Facility, Royal Island Quarantine Facility,

The Maldives currently records 519 confirmed, 499 active cases and a total of 17 recoveries. The country recorded its first virus death, an 83-year-old local female, last Wednesday.

Following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15, Malé has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. The city is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

In addition to the capital, COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Uligan in Haa Alif Atoll, Narudhoo and Milandhoo in Shaviyani Atoll, and Thulusdhoo in Kaafu Atoll.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 3.5 million people and claimed over 245,241 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 1.1 million people have recovered.

