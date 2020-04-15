Business

COVID-19: MNACI updates construction industry’s ‘Occupational Health and Safety’ guidelines

3 days ago
Add Comment
10 Views
4 min read

Maldives National Association of Construction Industry (MNACI) on Sunday, announced the release of its revamped guidelines to combat COVID-19 in construction sites, amid the ongoing community spread of the virus in the country.

The guidelines were formulated as an addendum to the association’s handbook on ‘Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) in the Maldives Construction Industry’, which was initially released in 2010.

Speaking at a video conference, MNACI President Mohamed Ali Janah stated that guidelines were strengthened with the intent of helping construction sites adhere to best practices in mitigating and preventing the risks of COVID-19.

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of