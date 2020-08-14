COVID-19: HPA places Nilandhoo under monitoring

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Friday, implemented monitoring measures on Nilandhoo, Faafu Atoll after two individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC), the two individuals were two Maldivian men aged 30 and 43 that were observing transit quarantine in Nilandhoo after travelling.

HEOC stated that movement to and from the island would remain restricted until contact tracing efforts are completed.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Maldives skyrocketed again after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region. As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continues to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are also present in Kelaa, Ihavandhoo and Filladhoo in Haa Alif Atoll, Naivaadhoo in Haa Dhaalu Atoll, Hulhudhuffaaru in Raa Atoll, Kudarikilu and Kamadhoo in Baa Atoll, Nilandhoo of Faafu Atoll, Hinnavaru and Naifaru of Lhaviyani Atoll, Maafushi and Thulusdhoo of Kaafu Atoll, Fulidhoo of Vaavu Atoll, Fuvahmulah City, and Hithadhoo and Feydhoo of Addu City.

Furthermore, HPA noted that active cases are present in eight resorts across the archipelago, including six tourists and 12 staff members with confirmed infections.

The recent spike has reduced the total amount of recovered patients from the peak 86 to 53.1 per cent.

The Maldives now records total 5,496 confirmed and 2,554 active COVID-19 cases, along with 2,920 recoveries and 22 deaths.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 21.1 million people and claimed over 758,300 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 13.9 million people have recovered.

