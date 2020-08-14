COVID-19: HPA confirms 22nd death in Maldives

Health Protection Agency (HPA), confirmed the 22nd COVID-19-related fatality in the Maldives during the early hours of Friday.

The deceased was a 61-year-old Maldivian female, who was admitted at the Hulhumale’ Medical Facility.

She passed away at 0145 hrs.

The woman is the 17th local that succumbed to the virus. The remaining fatalities were Bangladeshi nationals and a Filipino citizen.

Maldives now records total 5,494 confirmed and 2,552 active COVID-19 cases, along with 2,920 recoveries and 22 deaths.

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, after recording significantly low numbers in the months of May and June, indicates an alarming community spread in the country, with recovery numbers slipping in stark contrast to newly identified cases.

The recent spike reduced the total amount of recovered patients from the peak 86 to 53.1 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 21 million people and claimed over 757,440 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 13.9 million people have recovered.

