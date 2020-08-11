PM Modi assures Maldive of India’s support in mitigating economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on twitter yesterday, Prime Minister Modi said, their special friendship will always remain, as deep as the waters of the Indian Ocean. Mr Modi was responding to Maldives President tweet thanking him for India’s financial assistance to the island country.

Mr Solih called it a landmark moment in Maldives-India cooperation as they received Indian assistance of 250 million dollars as budget support and 500 million dollars for the Greater Malé Connectivity Project. President Solih thanked Mr Modi and people of India for generosity and friendship.

