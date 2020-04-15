COVID-19 Highlights For 25th May

Maldives has so far confirmed 1,371 cases of COVID-19, with 144 recoveries, and 4 fatalities.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19

Announcements made by HPA

Additional 59 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Maldives, including a pregnant woman.

Hulhumale’ COVID-19 treatment facility has been completed and handed over to IGMH.

A total of 5025 fines and 276 arrested have been made for violating the lockdown order.

274 Chinese nationals have been repatriated.

Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL) stated that the repatriates included 136 travelling to Youngzhou and 138 to Wuhan.

Hungary partially reopens border with Serbia for local citizens

Hungary opened its southern border for citizens of Serbia and Hungary, stated Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo to start selling face masks

Japanese retailer Uniqlo is to start selling masks in its stores to meet coronavirus demand.

Japan to lift the state of emergency for Tokyo

Japan is expected to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo and four other areas that are still under coronavirus restrictions.

