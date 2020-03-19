Coronavirus: how I self-isolated at a luxury Maldives hotel

When a couple booked a blow-out holiday, they never imagined their 10-day stay would end up being an 18-day lockdown with an unexpected upgrade

When Pauline Fitzgerald and her husband, Neil, booked a holiday in the Maldives to celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary and Pauline’s 69th birthday, they never imagined their 10-day stay would end up being an 18-day lockdown with an unexpected upgrade.

When Pauline was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last year, they decided to mark both milestones early and splashed out on an all-inclusive package at the Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, on Lhaviyani Atoll.

Pauline had been to the Maldives four years previously with a friend and loved it. Yet she was a little concerned that it might not be her husband’s sort of thing. “He’s not very good at sitting still,” she explains. Fortunately, he loved it too.

They spent their break snorkelling and walking

