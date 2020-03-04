IPNLF launches new program to collect Maldives’ ‘ghost gear’

The International Pole and Line Foundation (IPNLF) has unveiled a new program to collect and recycle “ghost” fishing gear in The Maldives.

The foundation, which focuses on sustainable tuna fishing, said that it, in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project, is ready to begin a pilot project off Gemanafushi Island, in the southern region of the Maldives.

The project aims to incentivize Maldivian fishers to collect ghost nets they encounter during their fishing operations, which will then be transported off-island for recycling.

“Through retrieving these abandoned fishing nets, the Maldives one-by-one fishery aims to become the world’s first fishery to evidence that it removes more ghost gear by weight from the ocean than is lost through its own fishing operations,” the IPNLF said.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News