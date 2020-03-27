All 18 Malaysians stranded in Maldives arrive home, says Weststar

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A total of eighteen Malaysians who were reported to be stranded in the Maldives as a result of the global cross-border travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic have safely arrived in Malaysia in a special aircraft early this morning.

All of them, comprising tourists and those working in the Maldives, departed from the capital city Male and arrived at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 1.35 am local time via Weststar’s Boeing Business Jet BBJ 767 aircraft.

Weststar Aviation Services, in a statement to Bernama, said the cost of the repatriation mission — a joint effort between Weststar and the Malaysian government — was fully sponsored by Weststar.

“We would like to thank all our selfless and heroic front-liners who are working tirelessly to care and protect us in critical times like these.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those who have lost their loved ones, our deepest condolences for their loss and bereavement,” the statement added.

