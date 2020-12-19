Air France commences flights to Maldives

French flag carrier ‘Air France’, on Saturday, is set to resume their flights headed to the Maldives.

Gracing Maldivian skies after the COVID19 induced hiatus, Air France is presently scheduled to have three weekly flights arriving at the island nation.

Our partner airline @airfrance will commence its operations to @VelanaAirport 3 times a week starting from 19th Dec 2020. pic.twitter.com/IOgSgyNSnp — Maldives Airports Company Ltd – MACL (@MACLmedia) December 17, 2020

It is estimated that with the re-commencement of the carrier’s flights, the country will see an increase in the number of inbound tourists from France and other parts of Europe.

Though paced slowly, tourism figures first began improving in October after the Maldives, like many parts of the world, reopened borders following lockdowns and restrictions brought on by the emergence of the COVID19 in its islands.

Since, as more countries relax travel regulations, the country has seen an uptake in regular flight operations as well as overall tourist arrivals. Currently, more than 20 airlines have restarted operations in the Maldives.

Over the last week, Bahrain’s national carrier GulfAir have also resumed their flights to Velana International Airport and other airlines like UAE’s Emirates have increased the frequency of their flights to thrice weekly, whereas Sri Lankan Airlines have begun flights from London to the Maldives.

On Tuesday, local news outlet Mihaaru reported that the number of foreign nationals arriving at Velana International Airport within a period of 24 hours, had begun averaging 4000 tourists per day.

It was suggested that a 15 per cent increase in flights headed for the Maldives led to a rise of 32 per cent in tourist arrivals, with unnamed sources within the industry quoted saying that, per their estimates, current figures indicate a recovery curve close to pre-COVID19 arrival rates.

Air France landed its maiden flight to the country in 2017 and has retained a strong presence that contributes heavily to the travel sector.

