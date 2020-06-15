What about quarantine in an overwater bungalow in Maldives?

There may be a place to enjoy two weeks quarantine. After hours on a plane like Qatar Airways, boarding a speed boat to your resort island and escorted to your socially distant overwater bungalow with amazing marine life swimming below your bungalow.

Arriving without complicated checks, even if you’re from a COVID-19 hotspot country, like the United States, the Maldives make it possible.

In the beginning, international visitors will only be allowed on the resort islands and they need to book their entire stay in one registered establishment.

This is definitely not a mass tourism exercise. So far, 117 tourists arrived from the U.K, 106 from the USA, 73 from Germany.

Qatar Airways wants to ensure passengers, one can travel with confidence. Qatar Airways states: “As one of the largest and most experienced global airlines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, you can rely on us to take you on your next journey safely. We continue to ensure that our safety and hygiene measures are of the highest standard, with new procedures implemented throughout your journey, from check in to arrival at your destination.”

This is ongoing when there is a record outbreak in the world of COVID-19

Perhaps everyone travelling to the Maldives should know the Prime Minister of the Bahamas advised, and he stated when he closed his country to American visitors:

We do not know the long term effects of this virus. Do not listen to people who tell you it is a mild flue and inform you you will be fine. There may be serious long term effects for people of all ages effects that diminish the quality of your life and possibly shorten your life.

