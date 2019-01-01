Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi Joins Virtuoso’s Collection of Luxury Travel Partners

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has been accepted into Virtuoso’s selective portfolio of luxury travel partners that represents the best in travel with a portfolio of 2,000 preferred travel suppliers.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other suppliers worldwide. These partners market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, the largest worldwide gathering in luxury travel. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

“Virtuoso’s selection and approval process is highly selective, so becoming a preferred partner after a year of our grand opening is truly an honour,” said Etienne Dalancon, General Manager, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “We look forward to delivering personalised experiences with True Waldorf service and Maldivian hospitality to Virtuoso advisors and their most valued clients.”

Situated in one of the most beautiful, sought-after locations in the world, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests unparalleled, bespoke service and unforgettable experiences. Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the fascinating underwater world, to the mesmerizing Waldorf Astoria Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.

Guests can select from 10 indulgent dining venues such as The Ledge which was created by Dave Pynt, the culinary mastermind behind Singapore’s Michelin-starred Burnt Ends restaurant, and features elevated barbecue that can be savored against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Discerning guests can also dine amongst the treetops at Terra while enjoying spectacular views of the ocean and horizon, or bask in the magnificent sunset at Amber, the resort’s signature bar.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi operates with industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection of the proprietary Hilton CleanStay program, while adhering to the Maldivian health and safety guidelines. From arrival to check in and throughout the entire stay, guests can experience an elevated standard of cleanliness and sanitization which build upon Hilton’s already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene where hospital-grade cleaning products and upgraded protocols are currently in place.

For more information about Hilton CleanStay, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/corporate/cleanstay/

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives