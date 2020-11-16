‘TTM Connect’ Relaunched as an Online Travel Trade Portal with Over 500 Industry Partners

Travel Trade Maldives has relaunched “TTM Connect” as an online travel trade portal with over 500 industry partners which will help them to connect and network online.

“TTM Connect” has been built on the latest technology with an online event lobby for attendees, exhibitor booths with profiles, pre-schedule and conduct B2B video meetings, streaming live presentations, market their product or service by hosting videos, product collaterals and other details.

On the portal’s launch, Akhmeem Abdul Razzaq, Orca Media Group’s Managing Director, said: “This is a platform that was initially launched in 2017 and our team has worked really hard to bring this to life. After listening to our agents and partners, we have evolved the platform to address their needs. We are grateful for our partnership with the travel trade community of Maldives and are excited to engage and support them through this new platform.”

The first event to be held on “TTM Connect” will be TTM Maldives 2020 which will be held virtually from 25th to 26th November 2020. Travel Trade Maldives has plans to conduct multiple travel shows throughout the year on “TTM Connect” that will ensure meaningful networking opportunities for partners throughout the year.

“TTM Connect” targets to see over 5,000 travel trade partners on board by 2021. The full roll-out will see the onboarding of over 5,000 partners including hoteliers, OTAs, tour operators, travel agencies, airlines and travel trade media from around the world. Registration for more partners will be open during December 2020.

