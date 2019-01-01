The Maldives needs you — and after 2020, you’ll need it too

It’s 4.15 pm on Baros island. A breeze is rattling the palm leaves, sending the fruit bats flapping through the canopy. Alone on icing-sugar sand sit a couple working through a basket of fruit, their feet in a sea of brilliant peacock hues. Bar manager Vijay is by my side, waiting for me to read the menu. He’s the only one wearing a mask.

From my hammock, I can tell you that the new normal in the Maldives’ third oldest resort — built-in 1973, host to Hollywood royalty including Penélope Cruz — looks very much like the old normal. Appearances, though, can be deceptive.

The menu is read on your phone via a QR code.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :