Thalassemia Centre Calls Public for Blood Donations

Thalassemia Centre has requested the public to donate blood as the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives has reduced the number of blood donations to thalassemia patients.

The government’s spokesperson Mohamed Mabrook has stated that resorts have been conducting blood camps to donate blood to thalassemia patients, and the majority of blood are donated by the resort employees. However, due to the spread of COVID-19, the movement of resort employees is temporarily restricted thus they cannot donate blood during this time.

Thus, he advised the public to donate blood and the thalassemia centre will ensure the safety of those who donate blood.

Maldives Blood Service has also requested the public to donate blood.

Up to 635 thalassemia patients are in blood service, and 50% of these patients live in Male’.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives