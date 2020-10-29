Switzerland Declares Maldives #SafeToTravel! No Self Isolation Required from 29 October 2020

The Maldives has been marked safe by Switzerland, enabling travellers to return to Switzerland without the need for mandatory self-isolation from 29th October 2020.

The new version of the “risk countries list” of the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) Switzerland has removed the Maldives and have been given the green light for Swiss nationalities to return to their country at ease without the worry of 10-day quarantine. The change will take effect on October 29, 2020.

Switzerland is the 13th highest performing market in terms of tourist arrivals to the Maldives as well as one of the important traditional markets. A total of 33,829 tourist arrivals were recorded from Switzerland to the Maldives in 2019, which is an increase of 2.6% compared to 2018.

The Maldives reopened borders to all nationalities from 15th July 2020. All visitors are granted a 30-day free on-arrival visa with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

The Maldives has also extended ‘Split Stay’ for all types of tourist accommodation facilities, allowing tourists to split their stay between resort, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboard boats, with prior approval as per split-stay procedure and guideline by the Ministry of Tourism.

While there is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, tourists travelling to the Maldives are required to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

The negative PCR test result must be attached while completing Traveler Health Declaration form, which has to be submitted online via IMUGA (www.imuga.immigration.gov.mv), by all arriving passengers before arrival (but not exceeding 24 hours before arrival time).

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives