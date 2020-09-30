ROL Offers Free Installation to All ROL Fiber Ready Buildings

ROL is offering new GigaFi fibre broadband customers with free installation to all ROL Fiber ready buildings, all cabling works for ROL Fiber Ready buildings will be waived off during September 2020.

New connection queries, MVR 1060 will be waived off if there is an active ROL main cable in the building

Relocation queries, MVR 530 will be waived off if there is an active ROL main cable in the building

Offer is valid until 30 September 2020

Other charges when applying for a new GigaFi fiber package, will remain the same.

Initial month Subscription (depends on the chosen plan)

(depends on the chosen plan) Security deposit (One-month subscription amount of the chosen plan) will be returned in full to the customer after discontinuation of service

(One-month subscription amount of the chosen plan) Device payment Can be paid in full – MVR 1515.8 (exclusive 6% GST) Can be paid in instalments within 12 months – MVR 147.29 (exclusive 6% GST)



New GigaFi Plans

Customers can get more information and apply to GigaFi Fiber Broadband from:

website rol.net.mv

ROL Social Media (FB, Twitter, Instagram)

133 call centre

Full details are available at the link below:

