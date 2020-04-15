‘Repatriate NRIs stuck in Maldives’

J. Aslam Basha, chairman of the minorities wing of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urging him to repatriate Non-Resident Indians in the Maldives through a special flight.

Mr Basha said more than 29,000 Indians live in the Maldives and about 22,000 of them live in Malé’, the capital city.

Mr Basha requested the External Affairs Minister to take immediate, urgent steps to repatriate NRIs and Indian social workers there through the Indian High Commission at the Maldives by enabling a flight service at the Indian government’s expense and bring them back to India.

