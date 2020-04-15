President Extends Closure of All Government Offices Until 14th May

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has decided to extend the closure of all government offices until 14th May, following the announcement extending of the full lockdown of Male’, Hulhumale’ and Villimale’ for an additional 14 days as a safety measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) orders complete restriction of movement and ban on all vehicles and public transport services during this period.

The publication was delivered today as the 14th directive of the President’s Office this year. Despite the temporary closure of government offices during this period, the directive stated that the provision of all essential services to the public should continue without interruption in accordance to the 11th directive, which was published on 17th April 2020. Moreover, the President reiterated the appeal made to all state employees on 21st April 2020 in the 12th directive of the President’s Office, urging to provide their full support and assistance in combating the transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

In addition to that, President Solih advised state employees to continue working from home if able and requested to carry out services using online platforms.

