President Establishes Utility Regulatory Authority

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has today established the Utility Regulatory Authority, under the Ministry of Environment. The announcement was made public yesterday through a directive released by the President’s Office.

The authority was established following the ratification of the Utility Regulatory Authority Act (Law No. 26/2020). The establishment of a Utility Regulatory Authority is mandated under section 3A of this Act.

With the formation of the Utility Regulatory Authority, the Maldives Energy Authority, which functioned under the Ministry of Environment, has been dissolved.

The directive also specifies that the number 485 should be used in all official letters sent to the Utility Regulatory Authority under the numbering system for state agencies.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives