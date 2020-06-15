President Appoints Dr.Abdulla Mausoom as Tourism Minister

The Maldives has welcomed Dr Abdulla Mausoom as the new Minister of Tourism.

President’s Office Spokesperson Ibrahim Hood announced the appointment today (6th August). Dr Mausoom was serving as the Maldivian Ambassador to Singapore before being taking over the new role as the Minister of Tourism.

He is also a former Parliamentarian and represented the Kelaa constituency during his term in the parliament. Dr Mausoom is an experienced figure in the tourism industry.

The post of Tourism Minister has been vacant ever since the President dismissed Ali Waheed from the post. Economic Minister Fayyaz Ismail had been serving as the interim Tourism Minister since then.

Dr Mausoom had held high positions in the tourism industry of the Maldives and holds a Doctorate Degree, from the University of Birmingham, UK. His doctoral thesis was on the interdependency and the relationship between the government and the private sector in sustainable tourism development. Dr Mausoom also completed his MSc in Hotel Management at the University of Ulster, Northern Ireland. He is regarded as a capable, knowledgable as well as experienced figure in the industry.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives