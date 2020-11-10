Post-Covid holidays could see short breaks ditched in favour of Maldives and Barbados

Short weekend breaks aren’t going to be top of the list for travellers the day that we can travel properly again.

New research has revealed that instead we’re looking for longer, once-in-a-lifetime style trips for post-pandemic adventures.

Expedia’s annual Vacation Deprivation Study has found that in 2021, workers around the world are planning to take an extra five days of holiday than previous years – including Brits.

Considering as a nation we used up an average of 17 days’ annual leave – despite the UK average allowance being 25 days – it’s no surprise that far-flung adventures are on the cards. In fact, the research showed that the Maldives, French Polynesia and Barbados are the top three destinations proving particularly popular with travellers.

Of those polled in the survey, 25% of Brits stated that last year they went a year or more without a trip away. It’s unsurprising given the travel restrictions both domestically and internationally that were put in place, but even when we did use annual leave, it wasn’t for relaxation.

In fact, over 60% took a day off to look after a sick family member, or in lieu of childcare.

It’s clear that we’re missing holidays. In the UK specifically, research showed that Brits felt less joy in their lives due to their inability to travel, not to mention they felt a getaway could help them cope with the onslaught of Covid news and help them to stay optimistic.

Although we value holidays more than ever, a third of respondents said that they will be waiting to receive the coronavirus vaccine before booking. (Some countries have said vaccinated travellers will be exempt from quarantine and other requirements such as undergoing screenings and Covid-19 testing).

Out of all the travellers around the world who took part in the survey, the majority said they would be willing to spend more money than originally planned for an unforgettable trip.

In fact, Expedia looked into the top 10 emerging destinations for 2021 – and they’re all sun-soaked, far-flung destinations. Check out the list below…

Top 10 emerging destinations

The Maldives French Polynesia Barbados Mexico Koh Samui, Thailand Mauritius Dominican Republic Antigua and Barbuda St Lucia South Africa

Shiv Singh, Senior Vice President & GM of Marketing, Brand Expedia, said: “The longer the pandemic, the larger the bucket list and the greater the yearning to travel.

“Globally, 81% of working adults are placing more value on holiday and 66% of them have been inspired to create a bucket list.

“Whether it’s inspiring memorable experiences to add to the bucket list, when ready and able to travel again, sharing helpful travel tips or spotlighting flexible deals, Expedia will be here to help travellers discover new destinations – smartly and confidently.”

