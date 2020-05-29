Ooredoo Maldives Extends Its Offers For the Month of June

Ooredoo Maldives has offered Extra Data allowances and special

payment plans for its customers to ease the challenges faced by COVID 19.

As the pandemic continues, the company today announced its extension of below offers for its Prepaid, Postpaid, SuperNet, and Faseyha customers for the month of June.

This includes:

50% Extra Data Offer on all monthly data packs activated via Ooredoo App, has been extended till 15th June 2020.

25% extra data allowances for Postpaid customers extended for the month of June

5GB daily allowance for SuperNet Broadband Customers will be continued during the month of June as well. Customers can activate this offer daily via App, upon exhausting their package inclusive data allowances.

50% Bonus Data for new Faseyha Mini customers for the month of June.

5% Cash Back for all SuperNet, Postpaid, and Faseyha Bill payments made via m-Faisaa during the month of June.

Ooredoo Maldives is extending these offers aim to ease the burden for its customers due to the pandemic, to ensure that all customers have uninterrupted, high quality and easy access to the latest information on Covid-19 related matters, and are able to keep in touch with friends and family as the pandemic continues.



Source URL: Corporate Maldives